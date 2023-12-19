Quent Capital LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 53,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

JNJ opened at $155.42 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

