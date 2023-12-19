Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Shares of DGX opened at $135.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

