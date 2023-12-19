Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.81.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $59.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.08. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $60.15.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

