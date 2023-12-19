Raymond James Cuts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $67.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $93.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,057,718.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,057,718.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,763 shares of company stock worth $2,028,209. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

