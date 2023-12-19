Raymond James Weighs in on Integra Resources Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.12).

Shares of ITR stock opened at C$1.38 on Monday. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.91 and a 12-month high of C$2.58. The company has a market cap of C$94.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

