Real Estate Investors Plc (RLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Real Estate Investors Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Real Estate Investors stock opened at GBX 29.48 ($0.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.25 million, a PE ratio of 2,900.00 and a beta of 0.67. Real Estate Investors has a twelve month low of GBX 27.01 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 31.40 ($0.40). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.81.
Real Estate Investors Company Profile
