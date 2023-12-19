Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Baytex Energy (BTE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Baytex Energy (TSE: BTE):

12/7/2023 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.25 to C$8.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$8.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$9.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$8.50.

11/3/2023 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

10/20/2023 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$7.50.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

BTE stock opened at C$4.42 on Tuesday. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.19.

Get Baytex Energy Corp alerts:

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.9147609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is 7.38%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.