Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Zavain Dar Sells 20,141 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Zavain Dar sold 20,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %
Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
