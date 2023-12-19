Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Zavain Dar Sells 20,141 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Zavain Dar sold 20,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.