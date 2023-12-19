ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 79.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 88.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $163.14 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00165561 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008880 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002389 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.