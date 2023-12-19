Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Given “Market Perform” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPHM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair cut shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reneo Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.14.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RPHM opened at $1.43 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Reneo Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,698,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,678,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 328,142 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 230.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,345,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 937,540 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 796.3% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,083,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 962,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

