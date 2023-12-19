Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Papa John’s International, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research report issued on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will earn $2.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.90.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $72.76 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 49.6% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

