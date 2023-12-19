Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.763 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

TSE QSR opened at C$100.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$94.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$95.89. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$82.61 and a twelve month high of C$103.87.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.07. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 6.1152187 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.97, for a total value of C$2,853,586.51. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

