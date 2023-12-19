Reviewing Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Argo Blockchain 0 2 2 0 2.50

Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 18.17%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -142.09% -108.21% -58.25% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.24 -$52.76 million N/A N/A Argo Blockchain $58.58 million 1.73 -$240.24 million N/A N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Volatility & Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

