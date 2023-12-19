Reviewing ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) and ATS (NYSE:ATS)

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATS and ESAB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATS $1.95 billion 2.17 $96.40 million $1.23 34.73 ESAB $2.59 billion 2.01 $223.75 million $3.53 24.45

ESAB has higher revenue and earnings than ATS. ESAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATS 0 0 1 0 3.00 ESAB 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ATS and ESAB, as reported by MarketBeat.

ATS presently has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.15%. ESAB has a consensus price target of $81.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.87%. Given ATS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ATS is more favorable than ESAB.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of ATS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of ESAB shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of ESAB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ATS and ESAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATS 5.48% 18.09% 6.66% ESAB 7.85% 18.02% 7.03%

Summary

ESAB beats ATS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services. Further, the company provides engineering design, prototyping, process verification, specification writing, software and manufacturing process controls development, standard automation products/platforms, equipment design and build, third-party equipment qualification, procurement and integration, automation system installation, product line commissioning, validation, and documentation services. Additionally, it offers value engineering, supply chain management, and integration and manufacturing capabilities, as well as other automation products and solutions; and software and digital solutions comprising connected factory floor management systems to capture, analyze, and use real time machine performance data to troubleshoot, deliver process and product solutions, prevent equipment downtime, drive operational efficiency, and unlock performance for sustainable production improvements. ATS Corporation serves life sciences, transportation and mobility, consumer products, food and beverage, electronics, nuclear, packaging, warehousing and distribution, and energy markets. The company was formerly known as ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. and changed its name to ATS Corporation in November 2022. ATS Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Canada.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, infrastructure, renewable energy, medical and life sciences, transportation, construction, and energy. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

