Reviewing MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) and Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK)

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) and Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MetroCity Bankshares and Berkshire Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

MetroCity Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.34%. Given MetroCity Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MetroCity Bankshares is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

18.9% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Berkshire Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares 26.51% 14.64% 1.55% Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Berkshire Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares $166.42 million 3.61 $62.60 million $2.10 11.36 Berkshire Bancorp $20.05 million 8.95 $2.70 million N/A N/A

MetroCity Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats Berkshire Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans. In addition, it offers online banking services, which include access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions, such as remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; and automated teller machines and telephone banking services. Further, it provides debit cards for checking customers, direct deposits, and cashier's checks; treasury management services, including wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payments services; and cash management deposit products, such as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Doraville, Georgia.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and finance leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan; four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

