Reviewing PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) & Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV)

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) and Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PLBY Group and Savers Value Village’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLBY Group -104.53% -72.46% -17.12% Savers Value Village 2.40% 34.22% 2.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PLBY Group and Savers Value Village’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLBY Group $266.93 million 0.20 -$277.70 million ($2.78) -0.26 Savers Value Village $1.48 billion 1.75 $84.72 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than PLBY Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings for PLBY Group and Savers Value Village, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLBY Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00

PLBY Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 354.55%. Savers Value Village has a consensus price target of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 70.31%. Given PLBY Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Savers Value Village.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of PLBY Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats PLBY Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as Playboy.com, HoneyBirdette.com, Yandy.com, and LoversStores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses Playboy name, Rabbit Head Design, and other trademarks and related properties; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company offers its products under its flagship brand Playboy. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

