Reviewing Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) & Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vimian Group AB (publ) and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimian Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Personalis -159.91% -58.66% -41.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vimian Group AB (publ) and Personalis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimian Group AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Personalis 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Personalis has a consensus target price of $4.93, suggesting a potential upside of 244.99%. Given Personalis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Personalis is more favorable than Vimian Group AB (publ).

53.8% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Personalis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vimian Group AB (publ) and Personalis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimian Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Personalis $70.53 million 0.99 -$113.32 million ($2.38) -0.60

Vimian Group AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Personalis.

Summary

Personalis beats Vimian Group AB (publ) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimian Group AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name. It also provides procurement and tech-driven operations, such as online marketing, and education and HR, as well as a community for veterinary clinics through a membership-based platform under the VetFamily brand name; and orthopedic implants for veterinarians and universities under the Movora brand name. Vimian Group AB (publ) was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Personalis

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test to optimize therapy selection and match patients to clinical trials; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities. The company also provides ACE platform for clinical and therapeutic applications, such as neoantigen prediction, biomarker identification, and novel drug target selection. It serves pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, diagnostic testing, and biotechnology companies; healthcare providers; universities; non-profits; and government entities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

