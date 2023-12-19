RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RFIL. TheStreet downgraded shares of RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $2.73 on Monday. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $28.09 million, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 13,723 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $35,268.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 643,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,702.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $90,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

