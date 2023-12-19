Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $357.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $280.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.60.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $305.30 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $248.71 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 31.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

