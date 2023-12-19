Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a market cap of $27.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 12.24%.
Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
