Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a market cap of $27.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 12.24%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 12,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 846,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,342.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 7,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $30,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 945,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,878.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 12,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,342.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $288,937. Corporate insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

