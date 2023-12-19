Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.74.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $93.49 on Tuesday. Roku has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $77.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $296,736.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,572,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $296,736.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,572,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,893 shares of company stock worth $10,078,479. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,473,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,917,000 after acquiring an additional 78,185 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,986,000 after acquiring an additional 622,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

