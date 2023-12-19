Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 651,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,362,000 after purchasing an additional 299,925 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 7,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

