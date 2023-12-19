Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 168 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. City State Bank bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

