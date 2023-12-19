Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 263 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Unilever were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $570,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Unilever by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Unilever by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.