Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $157,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

GD opened at $252.87 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.74 and a 200-day moving average of $228.42. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

