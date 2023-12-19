Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 404 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 9,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.3% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $169.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.16.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

