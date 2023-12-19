Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Senior Officer Sells C$186,500.00 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Credland sold 50,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$186,500.00.

CVE RUP opened at C$4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a PE ratio of -94.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.52.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

