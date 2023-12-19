Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Russel Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Russel Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 6.05%.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Russel Metals
Russel Metals Trading Up 1.5 %
TSE RUS opened at C$44.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$27.45 and a 12 month high of C$45.08.
Russel Metals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.
Insider Activity at Russel Metals
In other Russel Metals news, Director Cynthia Johnston acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$41.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,910.00. In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total transaction of C$62,118.00. Also, Director Cynthia Johnston acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Russel Metals
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.