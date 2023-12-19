Sabal Trust CO Sells 2,036 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.3% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

CVX stock opened at $149.68 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $282.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

