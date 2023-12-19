Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

SFE stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 128,391 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

