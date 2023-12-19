Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $163.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saga Communications will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Saga Communications’s previous None dividend of $1.80. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Saga Communications in the third quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Saga Communications by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Saga Communications in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Saga Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

