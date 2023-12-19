Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 300.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $580.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $589.77 and its 200-day moving average is $533.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $550.60 billion, a PE ratio of 105.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

