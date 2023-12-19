Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $70.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,609,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,821 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,336,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,930,000 after purchasing an additional 245,336 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 41,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,471,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,967,000 after purchasing an additional 179,848 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $52.28 on Friday. Schlumberger has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

