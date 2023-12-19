Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SCHL opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.07. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $562.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.23 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scholastic will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scholastic by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

