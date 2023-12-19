Schrödinger, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schrödinger in a research note issued on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Schrödinger’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Schrödinger Stock Down 2.1 %

Schrödinger stock opened at $34.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 22.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,271,000 after buying an additional 4,574,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,698,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,375,000 after buying an additional 28,981 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,966,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after buying an additional 681,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,994,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after buying an additional 803,310 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,735,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.