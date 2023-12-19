Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $355,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHC opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.