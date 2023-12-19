Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $69.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

