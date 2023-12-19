Seagate Technology Holdings plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Seagate Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years. Seagate Technology has a payout ratio of 933.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $83.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $87.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,025,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,025,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 712.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

