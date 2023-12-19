Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Pentair plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pentair in a research note issued on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.

Pentair Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $70.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $72.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,364,000 after purchasing an additional 204,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,414,000 after buying an additional 446,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pentair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after buying an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Pentair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,307 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

