Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch Sells 3,920 Shares

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69.

SES opened at C$8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$9.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$417.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6550445 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SES shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.35.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

