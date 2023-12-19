Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stake Increased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 112.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter valued at $502,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 10.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Sempra during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Stock Performance
SRE stock opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.92. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
