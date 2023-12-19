Shira Ridge Wealth Management Acquires 401 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $137.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.81 and a 200 day moving average of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.