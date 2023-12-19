Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $27.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.13.
Several research firms have commented on SHLS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th.
SHLS opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.86. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.
