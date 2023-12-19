Short Interest in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Declines By 7.4%

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 843,200 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 15th total of 911,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Acacia Research Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $4.66.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 69.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Acacia Research
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 34,320 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 595,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 125,115 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,023,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.
Acacia Research Company Profile
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.
