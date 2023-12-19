Short Interest in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Decreases By 6.6%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the November 15th total of 8,230,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHCO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $804.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.