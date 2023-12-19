Short Interest in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Rises By 6.3%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 761,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AEVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $0.88 to $0.96 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.62.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of AEVA stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $162.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.29. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,089.69% and a negative return on equity of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.