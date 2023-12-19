Short Interest in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Decreases By 6.2%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,480,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 25,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $5,328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,044,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,187,856.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $5,328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,044,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,187,856.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 761,124 shares of company stock valued at $103,022,861. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

