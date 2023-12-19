Short Interest in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Drops By 8.0%

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the November 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

Get ANSYS alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ANSYS

Insider Activity at ANSYS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 4.6% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $297.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.87 and a 200 day moving average of $307.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. ANSYS has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.