Short Interest in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Drops By 5.4%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,080,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 38,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Ardelyx stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.58.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $254,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ardelyx news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,738 shares of company stock worth $643,030 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

