Short Interest in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Declines By 6.1%

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

ATI Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ATI opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.29. ATI has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ATI will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 839.0% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ATI by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,430,000 after buying an additional 1,827,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,336,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ATI by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,299,000.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

